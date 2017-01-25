Taylor Swift Teases ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ Video

The duet's video is fifty shades of red. January 25, 2017 10:04 AM
By Hayden Wright

Taylor Swift’s contribution to the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack is “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” a collaboration with Zayn Malik. On Instagram, the star teased a first look at the song’s music video, sporting 50 shades of red.

Swift simply captioned the photo “Coming soon…” so we may see a video for the track by week’s end. The 1989 hitmaker is a canny promoter of music videos — her “Bad Blood” teasers dropped over weeks and introduced various characters and cameos in drips. For “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” Taylor’s apparently taking a more minimalist approach.

And there’s still no sign of Zayn! Take your first look at Swift’s next video here:

Coming soon... #idontwannaliveforever #fiftyshadesdarker

A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

