Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay Welcomes Son Asher James! [PIC]

Nothing sweeter than a new born baby! Congratulations to Shay Mooney and his beautiful wife Hannah on their new baby boy, Asher James. He captioned a family photo with this:

“It’s hard to describe the love you feel for the first time when you hold your child. I will never be the same. Asher James, I promise to be the father you deserve. And Hannah, I promise to be the husband you want and need. I love you both so much. You’ve given me everything I never knew I needed. Welcome to the world Asher James Mooney. 1/24/2017”

So exciting! We had just found out the couple was expecting a few months ago! They shared this amazing baby bump photo!

With Dan + Shay’s Obsessed Tour hitting the road, the boys just made this announcement on who their opening act is going to be!

We're excited to announce @baileymyown as the first #OBSESSED Tour opener! Check out her cover of #HowNotTo:https://t.co/SgyL5ZOqeL — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) January 25, 2017

Get your tickets for Dan + Shay coming to the Royal Oak Music Theater on April 7th with WYCD!