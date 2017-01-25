Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay Welcomes Son Asher James! [PIC]

Nothing sweeter than a new born baby! Congratulations to Shay Mooney and his beautiful wife Hannah on their new baby boy, Asher James. He captioned a family photo with this:
“It’s hard to describe the love you feel for the first time when you hold your child. I will never be the same. Asher James, I promise to be the father you deserve. And Hannah, I promise to be the husband you want and need. I love you both so much. You’ve given me everything I never knew I needed. Welcome to the world Asher James Mooney. 1/24/2017”
So exciting! We had just found out the couple was expecting a few months ago! They shared this amazing baby bump photo!
I am beyond blessed. I can't believe I get to call this beautiful woman mine. The last year has been the best of my life. @hannah.billingsley I love you like crazy and you're gonna be the best mom in the whole world. I pray that our baby is just like you…if they're anything like me, we got a long road ahead. 😂 I don't know how good of a dad I'll be, but I have the best one in the world to help me along. All that being said…we can't wait to meet you Asher James. I already love you more than I thought I was capable of. Seeya soon little man. 👶🏻💙 📷 @stephanieparsley
