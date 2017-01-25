Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay Welcomes Son Asher James! [PIC]

January 25, 2017 11:01 AM
Filed Under: baby boy, Dan + Shay, Shay Mooney

 

Nothing sweeter than a new born baby! Congratulations to Shay Mooney and his beautiful wife Hannah on their new baby boy, Asher James.  He captioned a family photo with this:

“It’s hard to describe the love you feel for the first time when you hold your child. I will never be the same. Asher James, I promise to be the father you deserve. And Hannah, I promise to be the husband you want and need. I love you both so much. You’ve given me everything I never knew I needed. Welcome to the world Asher James Mooney. 1/24/2017”

So exciting!  We had just found out the couple was expecting  a few months ago! They shared this amazing baby bump photo!

 

With Dan + Shay’s Obsessed Tour hitting the road, the boys just made this announcement on who their opening act is going to be!

Get your tickets for Dan + Shay coming to the Royal Oak Music Theater on April 7th with WYCD!

