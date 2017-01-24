Woman Thinks She Has The Longest Legs In The World

January 24, 2017 10:33 PM By Frank Williams Jr.

Carolina Arthur has legs for days and she’s hoping to walk right into the record books. The former model from Australia claims her gams clock in at 51.5-inches from hip to heel, or a bit over four-feet.

The current record holder is Russian Svetlana Pankratova, who stands 6-foot-5 and has legs measuring 51.9 inches. Since the numbers are close, Arthur figures it’s worth getting Guinness involved.

 

The mother of two began modeling at 15 and says before that, she was self conscious about her height. At 36, however, she’s more comfortable than ever in her skin.

