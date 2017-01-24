Trace Adkins Announces New Album ‘Something’s Going On’

January 24, 2017 4:03 PM
Filed Under: Trace Adkins

By Amanda Wicks

Trace Adkins announced his 12th studio album, Something’s Going Ontoday (January 24th). But he didn’t stop there with the intel. He also shared the album’s tracklist, lead single lyric video and his upcoming 2017 tour dates.

Related: Lady Antebellum Will Perform at Daytona 500

Watered Down” marks the first single off his forthcoming album. “When I first heard ‘Watered Down’ I felt an immediate connection with what I wanted to say,” Adkins said in a statement. “A man comes to a point in his life where he begins to reflect on his past and what he’s learned and that’s what fueled this song. If you’ve led the kind of life I’ve led, at some point you have to temper your vices.”

Every ticket purchased for Adkins’ 2017 tour will come with a physical copy of Something Going’s On. More information can be found at Adkins’ website. The album drops March 31st.

Check out the tracklist full list of tour dates and “Watered Down” lyric video below.

Something Going’s On track list:

  1. “Ain’t Just The Whiskey Talkin'”
  2. “Jesus And Jones”
  3. “Watered Down”
  4. “Something’s Going On”
  5. “If Only You Were Lonely”
  6. “Gonna Make You Miss Me”
  7. “I’m Gone”
  8. “Country Boy Problems”
  9. “Lit”
  10. “Still A Soldier”
  11. “Whippoorwills And Freight Trains”
  12. “Hang”

2017 Tour Dates:

2/4 – Orlando, FL @ Universal Studios – Mardi Gras Celebration
2/25 – Parker, AZ @ BlueWater Resort Amphitheater
2/23 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
2/24 – Staten Island, NY @ St. George Theatre
2/25 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
4/6 – Canton, Ohio @ Palace Theatre
4/7 – Waterloo, NY @ Del Lago Resort and Casino
4/8 – Greensburg, PA @ Palace Theatre
4/9 – Baltimore, MD @ Lyric Opera House
4/21 – Worcester, MA @ Mechanics Hall
4/22 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
4/23 – Easton, PA @ State Theatre
4/27 – Orange Park, FL @ Thrasher-Horne Center for the Arts
4/28 – Hiawassee, GA @ Anderson Music Hall
4/29 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum Crawfish Festival
5/5 – Lake Charles, LA @ Golden Nugget Casino
5/6 – Hope, AR @ University of Arkansas
5/18 – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo PAC
5/19 – Salem, VA @ Salem Civic Center
5/20 – Renfro Valley, KY @ Renfro Valley Entertainment Center
5/21 – Lancaster, PA @ American Music Theater
5/27 – Davenport, IA @ Rhythm City Casino Resort
6/30 – Branson, MO @ Welk Resort & Theater
7/1 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater
7/20 – Wabash, IN @ Honeywell Center
7/21 – Peoria, IL @ CEFCU Center Stage
7/22 – Eau Claire, WI @ Country Jam USA
7/5 – Sidney, MT @ Richland County Fair
7/18 – Aberdeen, SD @ Brown County Fairgrounds

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Zac Brown Band Announce 2017 Show at DTEKick off your summer with Zac Brown Band at DTE!
Rascal Flatts to Perform at Caesars WindsorGet your passports ready.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live