Olive Garden’s Latest All-You-Can-Eat Deal is Worth the Calories

January 24, 2017 12:24 PM By Jon Corrigan

Olive Garden, known for its “never ending” portions, has rolled out its latest all-you-can-eat deal.

The new promotion, which began on Monday and runs through March 6, offers customers endless piles of pasta – as well as unlimited soup, bread sticks and soft drinks – for the low, low price of $11.99.

Customers can select from five entrees: Spaghetti with meat sauce, fettuccine alfredo, lasagna classic, chicken alfredo and chicken parmigiana.

This differs from the Unlimited Pasta Pass which Olive Garden offered the last two years, where customers paid $100 for unlimited pasta bowls, soft drinks, salad and bread sticks for a seven-week period.

 

