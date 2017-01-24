Luke Bryan Announces 2017 Tour Dates

By Radio.com Staff

Luke Bryan has announced an extensive tour for 2017.

Brett Eldredge, Adam Craig, Seth Ennis, Granger Smith, Craig Campbell and Lauren Alaina have been tapped to open on select dates. Bryan announced his special guests via a humorous video which pays homage to the classic Nintendo game Duck Hunt.

The run kicks off on May 5th in Nashville, TN. Check out Luke’s tour announcement video and full itinerary below.

May 5 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

May 12 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

May 13 — Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre

May 18 — Moline, Ill. @ iWireless Center

June 1 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

June 3 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 9 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Verizon Arena

June 10 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

June 16-17 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre

June 23 — Hershey, Pa. @ Hershey Park Stadium

June 24 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

June 25 — Columbia, Mo. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 13 — Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 15 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Progressive Field

July 16 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 21 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

Aug. 12 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ Lakeview Amphitheater

Aug. 17 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veteran’s Arena Amphitheater

Aug. 18 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 19 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 25 — Darien Lake, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

Aug. 26 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug. 27 — Jones Beach, N.Y. @ Nikon at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 6 — Scranton, Pa. @ Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Sept. 8 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizen’s Bank Park

Sept. 9 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion

Sept. 15 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Klipsch Music Center

Sept. 16 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Sept. 21 — Austin, Texas @ Austin360 Amphitheater

Sept. 22 — Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sept. 23 — Dallas, Texas @ Gexa Energy Pavilion

Oct. 12 — Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion

Oct. 13 — Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Oct. 14 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct. 19 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Oct. 21 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheater

Oct. 26 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ AK-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 27 — San Diego, Calif. @ Sleep Train Amphitheatre

Oct. 28 — San Bernadino, Calif. @ San Manuel Amphitheater

