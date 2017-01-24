Lady Antebellum Reveals How Hiatus Helped New Album

January 24, 2017 2:47 PM By Frank Williams Jr.
Filed Under: Charles Kelley, Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott, Lady Antebellum

Lady Antebellum is set to release their new album “Heart Break” on June 9th, but before they recorded the album they decided to take a much-needed break. The trio tells “Rolling Stone” they realized they needed some time off after two of their singles, “Freestyle” and “Long Stretch of Love,” failed to take off, leading them to believe fans were suffering a little “Lady Antebellum fatigue.”

“There was not a lot of excitement for new singles,” Dave Haywood shares, while Charles Kelley adds, “It didn’t feel as anticipated as it was before, and I think that just naturally happens with any artist as you’re going onto your fifth or sixth record. It was like, ‘Ok, we’re ready for some new freshness.'”

The band’s “short hiatus” proved beneficial, with all three working on solo projects during the time off, which Hillary Scott says helped them in the making of the new album. “I feel like all of our individual work made us a lot pickier,” she says of the songs on the album. “We weren’t going to settle for ‘almost great,’ and unless we really loved it, we weren’t going do it.”

Charles adds that they’re already feeling the old energy from their fans, noting, “It’s been blowing my mind.”

