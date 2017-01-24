Everything Coming to Netflix in February 2017

By: Jon Corrigan

A slew of new movies, TV shows and original series are coming to Netflix in February, including but not limited to: Finding Dory (2016), Sausage Party (2016), Magic Mike (2012) and Superbad (2007).

Feb.1 –

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks (2016)

Babe (1995)

Babe: Pig in the City (1998)

Balto (1995)

Balto 2: Wolf Quest (2001)

Balto 3: Wings of Change (2004)

Contact (1997)

Corpse Bride (2005)

Disney’s Finding Dory (2016)

Eleven P.M. (1928)

From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story (2016)

Gun Runners (2015)

Hell-Bound Train (1930)

Highly Strung (2015)

Hot Biskits (1931)

I Am Sun Mu (2016)

Invincible (2006)

Les beaux malaises: Season 1-4 (2014)

Magic Mike (2012)

Masha’s Spooky Stories: Season 1 (2012)

Mother with a Gun (2016)

Paris Is Burning (1990)

Project X (1987)

Silver Streak (1976)

The Blair Witch Project (1990)

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe (2005)

The Five Heartbeats (1995)

The Furchester Hotel: Season 1-2 (2014)

The Girl from Chicago (1932)

The Longest Day (1962)

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Twilight (2008)

Women in Gold

Feb. 2 –

American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson (2016)

Frequency: Season 1

Feb. 3 –

Daniel Sosa: Sosafado–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Imperial Dreams –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Santa Clarita Diet – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Feb. 4 –

Superbad (2007)

Feb. 5 –

Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I’m Using It (2014)

Los herederos (2015)

Feb. 6 –

Girls Lost (2015)

Me, Myself and Her (2015)

Feb. 7 –

Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Feb. 8 –

Tiempos Felices (2014)

Girl Asleep (2015)

Feb. 9 –

Abstract: The Art of Design

David Brent: Life on the Road—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Feb. 11 –

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 2 (2016)

Stronger Than The World—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Feb. 12 –

Clouds of Sils Maria (2014)

Feb. 13 –

Code: Debugging the Gender Gap (2016)

Magicians: Life in the Impossible (2016)

Feb. 14 –

Girlfriend’s Day –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Katherine Ryan: In Trouble –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

King Cobra (2016)

Project Mc 2: Part 4 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

White Nights –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Feb. 15 –

Aram, Aram (2015)

Before I Go to Sleep (2014)

Fire Song (2015)

Feb. 16 –

Milk (2008)

Sundown (2016)

Feb. 17 –

Chef’s Table: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 4 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kill Ratio (2016)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Season 2 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Feb. 19 –

Girl Meets World: Season 3 (2016)

Growing Up Wild (2016)

Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta (2016)

When Calls the Heart: Season 3 (2016)

Feb. 23 –

Sausage Party (2016)

Feb. 24 –

I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Legend Quest: Season 1 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ultimate Beastmaster—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

VeggieTales in the City: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Feb. 26 –

Night Will Fall (2016)

Feb. 27 –

Brazilian Western (2013)

Feb. 28 –

Be Here Now (2015)

Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes –NETFLIX ORIGINAL