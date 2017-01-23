Roxanne’s Weekend Recap: Luke Bryan to Perform at Super Bowl, Justin Moore Gets Body-Slammed

It was a heated weekend on social media with President Trump being sworn in as the 45th President.

I was happy to see Hillary Clinton tweet this out and hopefully the democrats who did not show up on Friday will learn by her example. No matter what side your own, we our all Americans and we must learn to move forward together.

I'm here today to honor our democracy & its enduring values. I will never stop believing in our country & its future. #Inauguration — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 20, 2017

Looks like Maren Morris had an uncomfortable moment on stage.

It's a shame the "shut up and sing" mentality is still alive and well. I mean, DAMN. We're polarized as fuck. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) January 21, 2017

Protesters showed up in record numbers for the Women’s March all across our country on Saturday. The Brothers Osborne made me laugh with this one!

Without women and bees to keep us company, we're just a bunch of boys without any honey. 🚺 🐝 — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) January 21, 2017

Our new outspoken President Trump has some thoughts on the Women’s march.

Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don't always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017

LOCASH made it known this weekend that they’re on Snapchat! Let the silliness begin!

While performing in Atlanta this weekend Justin Moore got DDP! This had to hurt!

RT @JustinColeMoore concert & JM got out of line when I was singing #IcanKICKyourASS… So I had to hit him with…YOU know WHAT #BANG #DDP pic.twitter.com/ydW7INJikT — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) January 22, 2017

Just as I sat down to watch the playoffs on Sunday this BIG news from Luke Bryan hit the internet!

Excited to perform the National Anthem on @NFL's biggest stage #SB51. See y'all in Houston. pic.twitter.com/MIbk2gJbah — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) January 22, 2017

Ten Man Jam artist Craig Campbell hates the Packers as much as we do in Detroit!

Falcon fans and country go hand and hand!