Roxanne’s Weekend Recap: Luke Bryan to Perform at Super Bowl, Justin Moore Gets Body-Slammed

January 23, 2017 11:50 AM By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under: Justin Moore, locash, Luke Bryan, Marren Morris, Superbowl, Women's march

It was a heated weekend on social media with President Trump being sworn in as the 45th President.

I was happy to see Hillary Clinton tweet this out and hopefully the democrats who did not show up on Friday will learn by her example. No matter what side your own, we our all Americans and we must learn to move forward together.

Looks like Maren Morris had an uncomfortable moment on stage.

Protesters showed up in record numbers for the Women’s March all across our country on Saturday. The Brothers Osborne made me laugh with this one!

Our new outspoken President Trump has some thoughts on the Women’s march.

LOCASH made it known this weekend that they’re on Snapchat! Let the silliness begin!

While performing in Atlanta this weekend Justin Moore got DDP! This had to hurt!

Just as I sat down to watch the playoffs on Sunday this BIG news from Luke Bryan hit the internet!

Ten Man Jam artist Craig Campbell hates the Packers as much as we do in Detroit!

Falcon fans and country go hand and hand!

