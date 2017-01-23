Luke Bryan Sends Prayers to Tornado-Stricken Albany, Georgia

By Amanda Wicks

After hearing about the devastating tornado that left several people dead and destroyed many more homes in Albany, Georgia, over the weekend, Luke Bryan tweeted his well wishes.

“Praying for Albany and all of South Georgia. My heart goes out to those who lost loved ones,” he posted today (January 23rd).

The 70-mph tornado struck the town on Sunday (January 22nd) and left a wake of destruction in its path, according to 13 WMAZ. Officials are still working to assess the full extent of the damage.

On a brighter note, Bryan will be singing the national anthem at Super Bowl 51. He shared his excitement on Twitter. The New England Patriots will face off against the Atlanta Falcons in Houston on February 5, and besides Bryan’s participation in the opening, Lady Gaga is set to perform at halftime.

