Luke Bryan is Joining Blake Shelton’s Team on ‘The Voice’ for 2017

January 23, 2017 4:28 PM By Jon Corrigan

 By: Jon Corrigan 

And the bromance grows even stronger.

Luke Bryan will join Blake Shelton for the upcoming season of The Voice, serving as a mentor to contestants on Team Blake.

NBC made the announcement on Monday, saying Bryan will help the aspiring stars on Team Blake through the battle rounds, in which they compete against one another to retain a spot on the roster.

According to the announcement, Bryan filmed his episodes in Los Angeles last week.

“I enjoy being in the moment with those artists and in my gut feeling, tell them the best thing I can tell them and really lift them up,” Bryan says (quote via the Tennessean). “I think I get lost in the shuffle in the media of the guy who dances on stage. I think people don’t realize that I moved to town, wrote songs and got a record deal. Early in my career, I was so nervous about big moments, I didn’t even enjoy them. I just want to help these people settle into who they are and enjoy the moment.”

Shelton and Bryan have previously co-hosted the ACM Awards together several times, and just last weekend performed together at Luke’s Crash My Playa music festival in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

More from Jon Corrigan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Zac Brown Band Announce 2017 Show at DTEKick off your summer with Zac Brown Band at DTE!
Rascal Flatts to Perform at Caesars WindsorGet your passports ready.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live