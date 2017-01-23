Luke Bryan is Joining Blake Shelton’s Team on ‘The Voice’ for 2017

By: Jon Corrigan

And the bromance grows even stronger.

Luke Bryan will join Blake Shelton for the upcoming season of The Voice, serving as a mentor to contestants on Team Blake.

NBC made the announcement on Monday, saying Bryan will help the aspiring stars on Team Blake through the battle rounds, in which they compete against one another to retain a spot on the roster.

According to the announcement, Bryan filmed his episodes in Los Angeles last week.

“I enjoy being in the moment with those artists and in my gut feeling, tell them the best thing I can tell them and really lift them up,” Bryan says (quote via the Tennessean). “I think I get lost in the shuffle in the media of the guy who dances on stage. I think people don’t realize that I moved to town, wrote songs and got a record deal. Early in my career, I was so nervous about big moments, I didn’t even enjoy them. I just want to help these people settle into who they are and enjoy the moment.”

Shelton and Bryan have previously co-hosted the ACM Awards together several times, and just last weekend performed together at Luke’s Crash My Playa music festival in Riviera Maya, Mexico.