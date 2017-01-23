Justin Moore To Be A Dad For A Fourth Time

Congratulations are in order for Justin Moore. In case you missed it, the singer just announced that he’s going to be a dad for a fourth time.

“Kate and I would like to let all of you know that we will be adding to our family, once again. No more dogs, thankfully! Haha,” he shared on Instagram. “To have the opportunity to become parents again is such a blessing and one we are so thankful to God for.”

Justin and wife Kate, who’ve been married since 2007, are already parents to three daughters, Ella Kole, who’s almost seven, five-year-old Kennedy Faye, and two-year-old Rebecca Klein. Check out Justin’s announcement here