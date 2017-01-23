Gwen Stefani Literally Crashed Blake Shelton’s ‘Crash My Playa’ Show

By: Jon Corrigan

If concertgoers weren’t already having a blast at Luke Bryan’s annual Crash My Playa music festival in Riviera Maya, Mexico, Blake Shelton made sure there was no doubt.

That was one for the books, @blakeshelton! 👏 #CrashMyPlaya A photo posted by Crash My Playa (@crashmyplaya) on Jan 21, 2017 at 9:30pm PST

During his encore, Shelton brought out girlfriend Gwen Stefani to assist him in covering “Footloose.” But the surprise performer didn’t stop there – Stefani then led the crowd in singing No Doubt’s 2001 hit “Hella Good.”

“Holy! That’s Gwen Stefani for real,” Shelton said after Stefani, 47, exited the stage. “That’s gonna cost Luke. We are in overtime so we can do whatever the hell we want.”

That moment when @gwenstefani murders the show! 🤤🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 She is so bomb! A video posted by shauna vasquez || blogger (@myskinnybeet) on Jan 22, 2017 at 8:13am PST

Shelton also called upon Little Big Town and Bryan himself to perform covers like Billy Joel’s “My Life” and Rupert Holmes’ “Escape (The Pina Colada Song).”

Sources say Shelton and Stefani spent the weekend at Esencia in Tulum with friends, relaxing by the pool and enjoying dinners.