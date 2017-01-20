Woman Claims She’s Allergic To WiFi, Now Lives In A Shed

January 20, 2017 9:28 PM By Frank Williams Jr.

For most us, finding WiFi is a godsend. For Rachel Hinks, it’s a nightmare. The British woman claims she suffers from electromagnetic hypersensitivity…or, a WiFi allergy.

She suffers violent shakes, burning rashes and headaches when she’s exposed to electromagnetic fields and because of her illness, she’s given up her job and home and now lives in a shed.

Hinks admits she suffers from Lupus as well, but thinks that her weakened immune systems means she may be alone in her WiFi allergy, but not for long. As she puts it, “What if I’m one of the first to suffer from these symptoms because of my weak immune system, but in a couple hundred years who knows how much more advanced technology will be and how many more people will be suffering as a result of it?”

As of now, the World Health Organization doesn’t recognize electromagnetic hypersensitivity as a valid diagnosis.

More from Frank Williams Jr.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Zac Brown Band Announce 2017 Show at DTEKick off your summer with Zac Brown Band at DTE!
Rascal Flatts to Perform at Caesars WindsorGet your passports ready.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live