Woman Claims She’s Allergic To WiFi, Now Lives In A Shed

For most us, finding WiFi is a godsend. For Rachel Hinks, it’s a nightmare. The British woman claims she suffers from electromagnetic hypersensitivity…or, a WiFi allergy.

She suffers violent shakes, burning rashes and headaches when she’s exposed to electromagnetic fields and because of her illness, she’s given up her job and home and now lives in a shed.

Hinks admits she suffers from Lupus as well, but thinks that her weakened immune systems means she may be alone in her WiFi allergy, but not for long. As she puts it, “What if I’m one of the first to suffer from these symptoms because of my weak immune system, but in a couple hundred years who knows how much more advanced technology will be and how many more people will be suffering as a result of it?”

As of now, the World Health Organization doesn’t recognize electromagnetic hypersensitivity as a valid diagnosis.