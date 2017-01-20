Friday Fun With Dan + Shay! [video]

January 20, 2017 11:17 AM By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under: Cover videos, Dan + Shay, Ed Sheeran, How Not To, Obsessed Tour

TGIF! The weekend is here and I just wanna have some fun. My favorite country duo, Dan + Shay comes to mind!

These boys ALWAYS do awesome cover videos, and I really DIG this one they did of the new Ed Sheeran song, ‘Shape of You.’

 

Dan + Shay are creating ALOT of buzz  right now with their new music video for How Not To. POWERFUL stuff.  Check it out if you haven’t seen it yet.

Don’t forget their Obsessed Tour is coming to the Royal Oak Music Theater on April 7th with WYCD! Get your tickets before it sells out!

