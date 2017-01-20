Friday Fun With Dan + Shay! [video]

TGIF! The weekend is here and I just wanna have some fun. My favorite country duo, Dan + Shay comes to mind!

These boys ALWAYS do awesome cover videos, and I really DIG this one they did of the new Ed Sheeran song, ‘Shape of You.’

Hey @edsheeran, we can't stop listening to your new music, so we decided to sing some. ➗ pic.twitter.com/W7gRuMpXCj — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) January 20, 2017

Dan + Shay are creating ALOT of buzz right now with their new music video for How Not To. POWERFUL stuff. Check it out if you haven’t seen it yet.

Don’t forget their Obsessed Tour is coming to the Royal Oak Music Theater on April 7th with WYCD! Get your tickets before it sells out!