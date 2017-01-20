3 Fridays All Detroiters Should Request Off Before Their Co-Workers in 2017

By: Jon Corrigan

Are you feeling the mid-winter blues and need something to look forward to?

Well, listen up.

The stars have aligned in 2017 and Detroiters are reaping the benefits, as St. Patrick’s Day, Detroit Tigers opening day and Cinco de Mayo all fall on Fridays, respectively.

• Friday, March 17 – St. Patrick’s Day

• Friday, April 7 – Opening day

• Friday, May 5 – Cinco de Mayo

If you haven’t spent a St. Patrick’s Day in Detroit, I recommend you give it a try. Whether it’s in Corktown for the parade, downtown at Old Shilelagh, or at any number of bars around the city, you’re going to have a good time. (Weather pending, of course.)

Opening day is an unofficial holiday around these parts, and it falling on a Friday this year means no one (and I mean no one) will be at the office. Even better, the Tigers face off against the Boston Red Sox. It’s always fun beating those guys.

And when it comes to Cinco de Mayo, Detroiter’s are fortunate to have an awesomely authentic place to celebrate: Mexicantown. Located in Southwest Detroit, one of the city’s most vibrant communities, you can get your taco, margarita or cerveza fix at a multitude of Mexican taquerias and restaurants.