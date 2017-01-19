Disabled Dogs Joining The Puppy Bowl

January 19, 2017 6:04 AM By Chuck Edwards

The Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet has become a spectacle and a vital part to Super Sunday, or the day of the Super Bowl. Some people who aren’t interested in the Super Bowl, flip to watch the Puppy Bowl.

This year, 3 disabled dogs are joining the fluffy fun. An Australian Shepard who is hearing and sight impaired and a deaf English Pointer will be in t he game. And finally, the first Tri-Pawed athlete. Lucky, the terrier born with 3 legs was the star of the show according to producers.

Catch the Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet February 5th!

More from Chuck Edwards
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Zac Brown Band Announce 2017 Show at DTEZBB is coming to the D this June!
Rascal Flatts to Perform at Caesars WindsorGet your passports ready.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live