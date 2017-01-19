Disabled Dogs Joining The Puppy Bowl

The Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet has become a spectacle and a vital part to Super Sunday, or the day of the Super Bowl. Some people who aren’t interested in the Super Bowl, flip to watch the Puppy Bowl.
This year, 3 disabled dogs are joining the fluffy fun. An Australian Shepard who is hearing and sight impaired and a deaf English Pointer will be in t he game. And finally, the first Tri-Pawed athlete. Lucky, the terrier born with 3 legs was the star of the show according to producers.
Catch the Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet February 5th!