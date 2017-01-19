Backstreet Boy Brian Littrell Calls Hollywood Out Over Trump: ‘Chill Out’

January 19, 2017 12:51 PM By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under: Backstreet Boys, Brian Littrell, Donald Trump, Hollywood

Were just a day away from President-elect Trumps Inauguration.  We already know how deep peoples opinions are about our next President, especially those famous in Hollywood.

Brian Littrell from the Backstreet Boys was spotted at LAX where he unleashed his true feelings expressing that Hollywood needs to CHILL OUT!  He also shared that they asked BSB to play Friday but it didn’t work out.   TMZ got it all on tape.

It seems that Brain is a Trump supporter and good for him for being honest.  What do you think of Brian telling Hollywood to chill out?!

