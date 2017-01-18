Detroit’s Own Anita Baker Retiring From Music

Caught up in the rapture of you….. Like so many of you, I grew up a big Anita Baker fan. What a magical voice she was blessed with.

As Baker’s 59th birthday approaches the R&B superstar has decided to drop the mic and walk away from the stage. A decision so many in the music industry are surprised to hear! With so many veteran singers still touring into their 70’s, it would seem that Baker still had some music in her.

A serious of tweets from the legend told that story.

Jan 26th will celebrate my 59th BDay (lord willing) retirement was 1 of many goals/dreams #SuchaBlessing🎁 pic.twitter.com/7m1HTfy6gR — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) January 12, 2017

😙Oh , no regrets… Music has been/is very good 2 us. God Gifted in every possible way. We just stay "humble" about🎁#2GBTG pic.twitter.com/DfLvdL2G21 — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) January 15, 2017

I still love 2 write & record music… its part of my DNA😊But, im on a different road. #BeachBum😆 — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) January 12, 2017

I had the chance to meet Anita Baker a few years back at a Lions game of all places. We were on our way up to the suites when Anita came walking up. Everyone was like, “OMG that’s Anita Baker!” Turns out she was in the same suite as me!!! We were both guest of Ndamukong Suh. Naturally I approached her and told her what a big fan I was and how much I love her music. She was there with her son and together we watched a very exciting game!! This was when the Lions were on a hot streak! Here we are showing off our 5 game wining streak!

Anita was exactly how you would want her to be. Super sweet, genuine, kind, funny and just an absolute delight to hang with. We had a riot in the suite that day!! God bless you Anita and thank you for the music that lives on forever. Enjoy your retirement girl!

Nowadays singers are too caught up in too much they just don’t stand there and sing…. Pay attention young ones to how it’s done!