Detroit’s Own Anita Baker Retiring From Music

January 18, 2017 11:36 AM By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under: Anita Baker, Detroit, legend, Retirement

Caught up in the rapture of you….. Like so many of you, I grew up a big Anita Baker fan.  What a magical voice she was blessed with.

As Baker’s 59th birthday approaches the R&B superstar has decided to drop the mic and walk away from the stage. A decision so many in the music industry are surprised to hear! With so many veteran singers still touring into their 70’s, it would seem that Baker still had some music in her.

A serious of tweets from the legend told that story.

I had the chance to meet Anita Baker a few years back at a Lions game of all places.  We were on our way up to the suites when Anita came walking up.  Everyone was like, “OMG that’s Anita Baker!” Turns out she was in the same suite as me!!! We were both guest of Ndamukong Suh.  Naturally I approached her and told her what a big fan I was and how much I love her music.   She was there with her son and together we watched a very exciting game!!  This was when the Lions were on a hot streak! Here we are showing off our 5 game wining streak!

Roxanne Steele

Roxanne Steele

Anita was exactly how you would want her to be.  Super sweet, genuine, kind, funny and just an absolute delight to hang with.  We had a riot in the suite that day!! God bless you Anita and thank you for the music that lives on forever.  Enjoy your retirement girl!

Nowadays singers are too caught up in too much they just don’t stand there and sing….  Pay attention young ones to how it’s done!

More from Roxanne Steele
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Zac Brown Band Announce 2017 Show at DTEZBB is coming to the D this June!
Rascal Flatts to Perform at Caesars WindsorGet your passports ready.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live