Cafe Gives Free Meal To Exercisers

January 18, 2017 9:50 PM By Frank Williams Jr.

The Run For Your Bun Cafe inside the David Lloyd Club gym in London is encouraging people to get their fitness on during their lunch breaks. The restaurant is offering a well-balanced meal to guests who come in and do six minutes of high-intensity exercise. So to encourage office workers to change up their sedentary work routine, the cafe now takes exercise as payment for a healthy lunch.

The HIIT workout breaks down to one minute on a rowing machine, a minute on a spin bike, one minute on a treadmill, a minute of sit-ups, bodyweight squats and lunges, with 30 seconds to rest between each exercise. And then you get your choice of several lighter menu items for free.

“According to our research, British office workers spend almost 90% of the working day sat down being inactive and invariably eating lunch at their desks,” Elaine Denton, a health and fitness expert from David Lloyd Clubs says in a statement. “We want to remind workers of the importance of being active at work and moving around more.” And we’d like to see more gyms do something like this!

