See Who Played Beer Pong & Who’s Dog Ate Her Shoe in Roxanne’s Weekend Wrap Up! [PICS]

Hope you had a great weekend everybody. Our favorite country stars sure had a lot of fun sharing photos on social media of their weekend actives! From beer pong to cocktails on the treadmill.

Check it out!

Hearts were broken all over the world with this tweet from Kane Brown!

You never know what love feels like until you find your other half….. she's just as dorky as me ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VVOZ0A8Aei — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) January 15, 2017

Kelsea Ballerini has the right idea with this great workout!

when you're on a cruise with pina coladas but the Grammys are less than a month away… #balance #caloriesincaloriesout A video posted by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Jan 15, 2017 at 4:00pm PST

Poor RaeLynn theses shoes were hot!! Bad bad doggie….

Well I was going to wear these for a photo shoot in New York. [ sorry Sonja Jazz did it ] A photo posted by 🦄 R A E L Y N N 🦄 (@raelynnofficial) on Jan 15, 2017 at 1:58pm PST

Brett Eldredge shared this gorgeous picture of his #1!

Hard to find a heart as gold as this one! Love ya Ma! pic.twitter.com/TbImYKJSQN — Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) January 16, 2017

Cam and Hunter Hayes have an unusual way of relaxing!

How all serious musicians wind down from a show… @camcountry pic.twitter.com/zC4CFd0qCG — Hunter Hayes (@HunterHayes) January 15, 2017

Ten Man Jam artist Lauren Alaina celebrated her song cracking the Top 15!

GUYS! I JUST FOUND OUT I MADE TOP FIFTEEN THIS WEEK ON THE COUNTRY CHARTS. I'M FOURTEEN!!! I'M CRYING & JUMPING UP & DOWN. I'M SO THANKFUL💃🏼 — Lauren Alaina (@Lauren_Alaina) January 15, 2017

And a proud moment for Tucker Beathard who made his Grand Ol Opry debut!