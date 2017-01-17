See Who Played Beer Pong & Who’s Dog Ate Her Shoe in Roxanne’s Weekend Wrap Up! [PICS]

January 17, 2017 12:30 PM By Roxanne Steele

Hope you had a great weekend everybody. Our favorite country stars sure had a lot of fun sharing photos on social media of their weekend actives! From beer pong to cocktails on the treadmill.

Check it out!

Hearts were broken all over the world with this tweet from Kane Brown!

Kelsea Ballerini has the right idea with this great workout!

when you're on a cruise with pina coladas but the Grammys are less than a month away… #balance #caloriesincaloriesout

A video posted by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on

Poor RaeLynn theses shoes were hot!!  Bad bad doggie….

Well I was going to wear these for a photo shoot in New York. [ sorry Sonja Jazz did it ]

A photo posted by 🦄 R A E L Y N N 🦄 (@raelynnofficial) on

Brett Eldredge shared this gorgeous picture of his #1!

 

Cam and Hunter Hayes have an unusual way of relaxing!

Ten Man Jam artist Lauren Alaina celebrated her song cracking the Top 15!

And a proud moment for Tucker Beathard who made his Grand Ol Opry debut!

