Jason Aldean Announces 2017 Tour

By Radio.com Staff

Jason Aldean will hit the road in 2017.

The new run of dates will kick off on April 27th in Toledo, OH.

Related: Jason Aldean Exhibit Coming to Country Music Hall of Fame

“It only takes a couple weeks off the road before I get that itch, and I’m already feeling it,” said Jason in a prepared statement. “We’re going to spend some time switching the production up to be bigger and louder than anything we’ve ever done.”

Chris Young, Kane Brown, and Dee Jay Silver have been tapped as openers.

Currently only the cities have been announced, dates and venues will be announced soon. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 20th.

Toledo, OH

Ft. Wayne, IN

Green Bay, WI

Charleston, WV

Cleveland, OH

Chicago, IL

Providence, RI

Uncasville, CT

Toronto, ON

Darien Center, NY

Wantagh, NY

Charlotte, NC

Indianapolis, IN

St. Louis, MO

Cincinnati, OH

Birmingham, AL

Jacksonville, FL

Tampa, FL

West Palm Beach, FL

Philadelphia, PA

Washington, DC

Virginia Beach, VA

Raleigh, NC

Holmdel, NJ

Salt Lake City, UT

Denver, CO

Albuquerque, NM

Spokane, WA

Sacramento, CA

Mtn. View, CA

Los Angeles, CA

San Diego, CA

Anaheim, CA

Never miss a tour date from Jason Aldean with Eventful.