Brett Young Catching A Southern Y’all Drawl

January 17, 2017 7:03 AM By Rachael Hunter

Since moving to Nashville from California, Brett Young swears not much has changed, besides his diet and his lack of beach time. He does, however, admit to picking up a bit of a southern vocabulary and his friends at home think it’s hilarious.

Brett talks about vocabulary changes after moving to the South. “I definitely say ‘y’all.’ I went to school for my freshman year at Ole Miss, and I noticed I started saying ‘y’all’ after about a month, and I got made fun of for it. My parents would call me, and they’d be like, ‘Do you have an accent?’ I’d be like, ‘No, I don’t have an accent.’ They’re like, ‘You just said y’all.’ I said, ‘That’s just a word!’ So anyways, when I moved to Nashville, I was like, ‘I’m not doing that this time!’ A week in, I’m already saying ‘y’all.’”

Brett is guaranteed to fine-tune his southern drawl while out on the road with Justin Moore and Lee Brice on their American Made tour.

More from Rachael Hunter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Zac Brown Band Announce 2017 Show at DTEZBB is coming to the D this June!
Rascal Flatts to Perform at Caesars WindsorGet your passports ready.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live