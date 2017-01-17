Brett Young Catching A Southern Y’all Drawl

Since moving to Nashville from California, Brett Young swears not much has changed, besides his diet and his lack of beach time. He does, however, admit to picking up a bit of a southern vocabulary and his friends at home think it’s hilarious.

Brett talks about vocabulary changes after moving to the South. “I definitely say ‘y’all.’ I went to school for my freshman year at Ole Miss, and I noticed I started saying ‘y’all’ after about a month, and I got made fun of for it. My parents would call me, and they’d be like, ‘Do you have an accent?’ I’d be like, ‘No, I don’t have an accent.’ They’re like, ‘You just said y’all.’ I said, ‘That’s just a word!’ So anyways, when I moved to Nashville, I was like, ‘I’m not doing that this time!’ A week in, I’m already saying ‘y’all.’”

Brett is guaranteed to fine-tune his southern drawl while out on the road with Justin Moore and Lee Brice on their American Made tour.