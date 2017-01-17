Thomas Rhett’s Looking To Make “Unique” Albums

January 17, 2017 1:34 PM By Frank Williams Jr.
Filed Under: Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett is currently working on a new album and he admits he’s influenced by a lot of what he hears on the radio. Thomas says he falls in love with new things all the time, noting, “especially when I’m running or even pre-show listening to music.”

Thomas likes to explore different sounds on his records because he doesn’t want to do the same thing every time. He adds, “I hope that every one is different and unique in its own way.”

So far there’s no word on when a new Thomas record will be out. Fans will just have to be happy catching him live. His headlining “Home Team Tour” kicks off February 23rd in Saginaw!

 

Buy tickets HERE!

More from Frank Williams Jr.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Zac Brown Band Announce 2017 Show at DTEZBB is coming to the D this June!
Rascal Flatts to Perform at Caesars WindsorGet your passports ready.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live