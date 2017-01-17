Thomas Rhett’s Looking To Make “Unique” Albums

Thomas Rhett is currently working on a new album and he admits he’s influenced by a lot of what he hears on the radio. Thomas says he falls in love with new things all the time, noting, “especially when I’m running or even pre-show listening to music.”

Thomas likes to explore different sounds on his records because he doesn’t want to do the same thing every time. He adds, “I hope that every one is different and unique in its own way.”

So far there’s no word on when a new Thomas record will be out. Fans will just have to be happy catching him live. His headlining “Home Team Tour” kicks off February 23rd in Saginaw!

