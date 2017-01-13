Zac Brown Band Announce 2017 Tour Dates, Prep New Album

By Radio.com Staff
Zac Brown Band have announced their touring plans for 2017.
The band is currently in the studio recording a new album titled Welcome Home, which will be released on May 12th. Their tour kicks off the same day.
“We’re looking forward to heading back on the road in 2017 and sharing some new songs with our fans,” Brown said in a prepared statement.
Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20th at 10am. Check out the full itinerary below.
May 12 – Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park
May 13 – Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park
May 20 – Charleston, SC @ Southern Ground Music and Food Festival
May 21 – Charleston, SC @ Southern Ground Music and Food Festival
May 26 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
May 27 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
May 28 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
June 8 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
June 9 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
June 10 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium
June 11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
June 23 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
June 24 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater
June 25 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
July 1 – Milwaukee, WI @ Milwaukee Summerfest
July 6 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
July 7 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 8 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 14 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
July 15 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
July 16 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 29 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field
August 4 – Detroit Lakes, MN @ WeFest – WeFest Amphitheatre
August 19 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
August 20 – Brownsville, OR @ Bi-Mart Willamette Country Music Festival
August 25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Klipsch Music Center
August 26 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
August 27 – St. Louis, MO / Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 31 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
September 1 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
September 2 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
September 3 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
September 15 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
September 22 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre
September 23 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre
September 24 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 5 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
October 6 – Raleigh, NC @ Music Park at Walnut Creek
October 8 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans Amphitheater
October 27 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
October 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
