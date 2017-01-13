You Can Buy Ten Man Jam Tickets from the Ronald McDonald House of Detroit

By: Jon Corrigan

Do you want to attend 99.5 WYCD’s Ten Man Jam and help local kids in the process?

In partnership with 99.5 WYCD, the Ronald McDonald House of Detroit is offering a special ticket package which not only gains you entry to The Filmore Detroit on Feb. 15, but provides dinner (courtesy of Dearborn Italian Bakery), drink specials and a chance to meet a few of the artists.

Ticket proceeds help provide 25 overnight stays for families who have children being treated at local, Metro Detroit hospitals.

For more details and to purchase tickets, click here.