Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down to Perform at Trump Inauguration

January 13, 2017 1:17 PM
By Radio.com Staff

Toby Keith and 3 Doors Down will perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Related: Snoop Dogg Calls Out Potential 'Uncle Tom' Inauguration Performers

According to the official announcement on 3 Doors Down’s Instagram account the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration will also feature Jon Voight, Jennifer Holliday, DJ Ravidrums, The Piano Guys, Tim Rushlow (“Little Texas”), Larry Stewart (“Restless Heart”), Marty Roe (“Diamond Rio”), and Lee Greenwood.

America’s Got Talent runner-up Jackie Evancho was previously announced a performer.

