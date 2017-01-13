Jason Aldean Announces 2017 Tour, Includes Toledo Show

January 13, 2017 10:59 AM By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under: Chris Young, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, They Don't Know Tour

Happy Friday to us! We didn’t see this one coming!

Jason Aldean is back on the road bringing along Chris Young, and Kane Brown!  This is going to be FIRE!!!  The They Don’t Know Tour’   kicks off in Toledo, OH on April 27th at the Huntington Center. Here’s what Jason had to say about getting back on the road again.

“It only takes a couple weeks off the road before I get that itch, and I’m already feeling it,” said Jason. “We’re going to spend some time switching the production up to be bigger and louder than anything we’ve ever done. It’ll be cool to have Chris back out with us and Kane is the right guy to get the fans riled up.”

Tickets for the first dates will be on sale Jan. 20th.  Keep listening to WYCD for more details and to win tickets! So who’s excited for this tour?! ME!!! Can’t wait for those lights to come on!

Jason Aldean: They Don’t Know Tour Dates:
Toledo, OH
Ft Wayne, IN
Green Bay, WI
Charleston, WV
Cleveland, OH
Chicago, IL
Providence, RI
Uncasville, CT
Toronto, ON
Darien Center, NY
Wantagh, NY
Charlotte, NC
Indianapolis, IN
St. Louis, MO
Cincinnati, OH
Birmingham, AL
Jacksonville, FL
Tampa, FL
W.Palm Beach, FL
Philadelphia, PA
Washington, DC
Virginia Beach, VA
Raleigh, NC
Holmdel, NJ
Salt Lake City, UT
Denver, CO
Albuquerque, NM
Spokane, WA
Sacramento, CA
Mtn. View, CA
Los Angeles, CA
San Diego, CA
Anaheim, CA

More from Roxanne Steele
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Rascal Flatts to Perform at Caesars WindsorGet your passports ready.
Enter the Big & Rich Punta Cana Flyaway!Want to get away this winter? How’s a trip to Punta Cana with Big & Rich sound?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live