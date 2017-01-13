Jason Aldean Announces 2017 Tour, Includes Toledo Show

Happy Friday to us! We didn’t see this one coming!

Jason Aldean is back on the road bringing along Chris Young, and Kane Brown! This is going to be FIRE!!! The ‘They Don’t Know Tour’ kicks off in Toledo, OH on April 27th at the Huntington Center. Here’s what Jason had to say about getting back on the road again.

“It only takes a couple weeks off the road before I get that itch, and I’m already feeling it,” said Jason. “We’re going to spend some time switching the production up to be bigger and louder than anything we’ve ever done. It’ll be cool to have Chris back out with us and Kane is the right guy to get the fans riled up.”

Tickets for the first dates will be on sale Jan. 20th. Keep listening to WYCD for more details and to win tickets! So who’s excited for this tour?! ME!!! Can’t wait for those lights to come on!

Jason Aldean: They Don’t Know Tour Dates:

Toledo, OH

Ft Wayne, IN

Green Bay, WI

Charleston, WV

Cleveland, OH

Chicago, IL

Providence, RI

Uncasville, CT

Toronto, ON

Darien Center, NY

Wantagh, NY

Charlotte, NC

Indianapolis, IN

St. Louis, MO

Cincinnati, OH

Birmingham, AL

Jacksonville, FL

Tampa, FL

W.Palm Beach, FL

Philadelphia, PA

Washington, DC

Virginia Beach, VA

Raleigh, NC

Holmdel, NJ

Salt Lake City, UT

Denver, CO

Albuquerque, NM

Spokane, WA

Sacramento, CA

Mtn. View, CA

Los Angeles, CA

San Diego, CA

Anaheim, CA