Trent Harmon Shares His Worst Experience Waiting Tables

Before he became famous for his singing, Ten Man Jam artist Trent Harmon worked as a waiter at his family’s Mississippi restaurant, but apparently he wasn’t always good at his job.

The “American Idol” winner says that he’ll never forget one incident when he was walking with a tray of water and accidentally spilled it on a baby.

Lucky for him the family had a sense of humor about the whole thing. He shares, “the baby absolutely loved it, started laughing and the family started laughing, once the baby did, of course.”