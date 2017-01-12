LOCASH Drop Lyric Video For “Ring On Every Finger”

January 12, 2017 5:56 AM By Steve Grunwald

LOCASH has just dropped the lyric video for their latest single “Ring On Every Finger,” and as you can imagine from the title it’s filled with some heart warming proposals.

The duo has also just launched a new contest in which some lucky fans will get a chance to meet the duo at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Two guys and two girls will win the grand prize and will be able to bring along three of their friends each.

The winners will all be flown to Vegas, get to stay at the Mandalay Bay and more. Click here for more info, and check out LOCASH’s video to the right.

