Khloe Kardashian Eats a Fish Eye Instead of Answering O.J. Simpson Question

By: Jon Corrigan

Sure, “Carpool Karaoke” is great and all, but James Corden’s “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” segment is a personal favorite of mine.

Basically, The Late Late Show host and his guest(s) position themselves around a Lazy Susan filled with questionably edible items, then take turns asking questions the other person(s) generally don’t want to answer. If someone opts out of answering, they are subject to eat whatever is in front of them.

Corden faced off against Khloe Kardashian on Wednesday night, and hit her with a question that shook the entire audience: “Do you think O.J. [Simpson] did it?”

After some deliberation, Khloe plead the fifth and slurped down a juicy fish eye. Likely a wise decision on her part.