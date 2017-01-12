George Lucas Museum Coming To Los Angeles!

Wow this is going to be super cool! “Star Wars” creator George Lucas and his team finally decided where to build his new museum. Looks like the City of Angels wins!

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, is set to be built in Exposition Park in Los Angeles, alongside other popular museums, including the California Science Center and the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. This new museum will showcase George Lucas and his life’s work and his massive film history collection.

This museum is something Lucas has been wanting to build for about a decade now. He’s even financing the project himself with plans to spend over $1 billion. I think LA is the right choice since all the glitz and glamour of film making lives right there in Hollywood! Also, Lucas is an alumni of the film school at the USC, which is located right across the street from the museum site. Sounds like a perfect fit!

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art will feature an extensive private collection that includes 40,000 paintings, illustrations and film-related items like storyboards and costumes from “The Wizard of Oz,” ‘’Casablanca” and of course “Star Wars.”

So what do you guys think of this new museum? Is this something you would like to visit one day?