Blake Shelton Adds Winner Of “The Voice” To Tour

January 12, 2017 5:45 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Filed Under: RaeLynn, Sundance Head, The Voice

Blake Shelton’s certainly committed to making sure his “Voice” champion Sundance Head makes it big in the music business. The singer just revealed that he will be bringing Sundance out on the road with him on his upcoming “Doing It To Country Songs Tour.”

“I’m excited to get back out on the road and bring new music from ‘If I’m Honest,’ some previous hits and a few surprises,” Blake says. “Having RaeLynn on the tour again is terrific, and I’m thrilled Sundance is joining and bringing his incredible musical talents.”

Blake’s “Doing It To Country Songs Tour” kicks off February 16th in Bakersfield, California.

Blake is set to perform at the People’s Choice Awards, airing Wednesday on CBS at 9pm ET. Blake is nominated for three awards this year, Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Male Country Artist and Favorite Album.

Check out Sundance Head’s debut single, Darlin Don’t Go. This is the song he sand on the finale of The Voice!

Blake and Sundance have taken the stage together before. Here they are on the Voice finale singing Treat Her Right.

