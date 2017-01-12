Andy Cohen To Bring Back “Love Connection”

Andy Cohen couldn’t clear his schedule to join his best friend on “Live with Kelly,” but appears to have found the time to make a “Love Connection” with FOX

The Bravo staple will host and co-executive produce the updated version of the relationship game show that originally ran from 1983 through 1994. He says was a fan of the original and signed on for the reboot so he could do what he loves best – “meddling in people’s personal lives.”

Look for “Love Connection” to premiere this summer.

For those that may not remember the original Love Connection, hosted by Chuck Woolery, here is the first episode.