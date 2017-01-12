Andy Cohen To Bring Back “Love Connection”

January 12, 2017 6:13 AM By Rachael Hunter

Andy Cohen couldn’t clear his schedule to join his best friend on “Live with Kelly,” but appears to have found the time to make a “Love Connection”  with FOX

The Bravo staple will host and co-executive produce the updated version of the relationship game show that originally ran from 1983 through 1994. He says was a fan of the original and signed on for the reboot so he could do what he loves best – “meddling in people’s personal lives.”

Look for “Love Connection” to premiere this summer.

For those that may not remember the original Love Connection, hosted by Chuck Woolery, here is the first episode.

More from Rachael Hunter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Rascal Flatts to Perform at Caesars WindsorGet your passports ready.
Enter the Big & Rich Punta Cana Flyaway!Want to get away this winter? How’s a trip to Punta Cana with Big & Rich sound?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live