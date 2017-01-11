We Can’t Decide if Taco Bell’s Newest Creation is Appetizing or Gross

January 11, 2017 11:38 AM By Jon Corrigan

By: Jon Corrigan 

Appetizing or gross? It’s a question you could pose for many Frankensteined menu items fast food companies have cooked up in recent years.

Taco Bell’s newest creation, the Naked Chicken Chalupa, takes a page out of Kentucky Fried Chicken’s book, with a taco shell made out of fried chicken.

If you recall, KFC previously introduced the world to the “Double Down,” which consisted of two fried chicken fillets in placed of sandwich buns.

Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa consists of fried chicken forced into the shape of a taco shell, and is filled with lettuce, diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese and avocado ranch dressing.

While I found KFC’s Double Down to be slightly repulsive, my knee-jerk reaction to the Naked Chicken Chalupa – without having tried it – is cautiously intrigued.

The Naked Chicken Chalupa will be available nationwide on Jan. 26 for $2.99.

