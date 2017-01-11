Track List For The “2017 GRAMMY Nominees Album” Revealed

Once again, the Recording Academy be releasing an album of this year’s GRAMMY nominees, and it features quite a star-studded lineup.
This year’s album, which will be released January 20th, will feature songs by such artists as Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Sturgill Simpson, Keith Urban and more.
A portion of the proceeds from the album will benefit two Recording Academy charitable organizations, the GRAMMY Foundation and the MusiCares foundation.
“2017 GRAMMY Nominees Album” tracklist
1. “Don’t Hurt Yourself (feat. Jack White)” – Beyoncé
2. “Stressed Out” – twenty one pilots
3. “Cheap Thrills (feat. Sean Paul)” – Sia
4. “Hotline Bling” – Drake
5. “Hello” – Adele
6. “Love Yourself” – Justin Bieber
7. “Closer (feat. Halsey)” – The Chainsmokers
8. “Peter Pan” – Kelsea Ballerini
9. “My Church” – Maren Morris
10. “Brace for Impact (Live a Little)” – Sturgill Simpson
11. “Am I Wrong (feat. ScHoolBoy Q)” – Anderson.Paak
12. “Confident” – Demi Lovato
13. “Dangerous Woman” – Ariana Grande
14. “Piece by Piece (Idol Version)” – Kelly Clarkson
15. “7 Years” – Lukas Graham
16. “Church Bells” – Carrie Underwood
17. “Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban
18. “Love Can Go to Hell” – Brandy Clark
19. “Die a Happy Man” – Thomas Rhett
20 “Vice” – Miranda Lambert
21. “Humble and Kind” – Tim McGraw