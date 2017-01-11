Drake White In The Running For GRAMMY Artist Of Tomorrow

Drake White has been nominated for the GRAMMY Artist of Tomorrow award, an honor voted on by the public.

Zac Brown Band nominated Drake for the honor, which goes to an artist on the rise. Also in the running for the award are Bailey Bryan, who was nominated by Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott and Farina, who was given the nod by Wyclef Jean.

Voting for the award is open on CBS.com until February 8th, with the winner featured on the GRAMMY Live Webcast February 12th, the same night as the GRAMMYS.

