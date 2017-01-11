Dierks Bentley’s Third Whiskey Row Opening Next Month

January 11, 2017 4:35 PM By Frank Williams Jr.
Filed Under: Dierks Bentley

Dierks Bentley is opening up a new bar next month. The third outpost of Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row is set to open in Gilbert, Arizona on February 27th.

“When we opened our first Whiskey Row three years ago, I never would have guessed we’d be three bars in, in three years,” Dierks shares. “The Riot group and I have spent a lot of time making sure each Whiskey Row is our version of the perfect place to listen to music, watch a game or grab some great food and drinks.” He adds, “The vibe is really unique and special, and it’s awesome to see so many people enjoying themselves at Whiskey Row.”

Two other Whiskey Rows are located in Tempe and Scottsdale, Arizona, with another one set to open in Nashville later this year, and plans for locations in Chicago and Las Vegas in the works.

