Travis Tritt Blasts Meryl Streep For Her Golden Globes Speech

January 10, 2017 8:38 AM By Chuck Edwards

Travis Tritt was one of the folks who didn’t care for Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes speech, in which she basically blasted President-elect Donald Trump.

“Advice to all actors, musicians and entertainers: Please stick to your crafts that we all love you for and drop the political rhetoric,” Travis tweeted. “Nobody cares or wants to hear what any celebrities have to say about politics. Do your craft and leave politics to the politicians.”

Travis’s comments received both support and backlash from folks on Twitter but he stuck to his guns. He added, “If you have fans who respect your talent enough to spend hard earned money to see your talent, be thankful and gracious and leave it at that.”

If you missed what Meryl Streep said at the Golden Globes, you can WATCH HERE.

