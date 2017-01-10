Reba Talks About Life In The Fast Lane

January 10, 2017 5:43 AM By Chuck Edwards

Having a professional race-car driver for a son would stress anyone out, but Reba McEntire always manages to maintain her cool during her son Shelby‘s races. She even gives him the perfect pep-talks before he hits the track.

Reba talks about her son’s racing career.  “He’s got a huge passion for it, which I’m very glad. But he races on the weekends when I have shows. So, I give him to God. You know, I say, ‘Put the blood of Jesus and the armor of God on him,’ and say, ‘Get out there, and drive fast. Be safe. Drive fast.’”

Reba’s son has been racing Indy cars for several years, so she’s used to it by now.

