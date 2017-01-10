Reba Talks About Life In The Fast Lane

Reba talks about her son’s racing career. “He’s got a huge passion for it, which I’m very glad. But he races on the weekends when I have shows. So, I give him to God. You know, I say, ‘Put the blood of Jesus and the armor of God on him,’ and say, ‘Get out there, and drive fast. Be safe. Drive fast.’”

Reba’s son has been racing Indy cars for several years, so she’s used to it by now.