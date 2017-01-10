Rascal Flatts Announce 2017 Show at Caesars Windsor

By: Jon Corrigan

Rascal Flatts likely aren’t coming to Detroit in 2017, but they’ll be pretty dang close.

The country trio has announced plans to perform at Caesars Windsor on Friday, April 21.

Rascal Flatts have released some of the most important and successful music to come out of Nashville in recent years with songs like “What Hurts the Most,” “Life is a Highway” and “My Wish”.

Since their musical debut in 2000, Rascal Flatts has sold over 22.5 million albums and delivered 16 #1 singles to the top of the charts. Rascal Flatts is the most awarded Country group of the past decade, earning over 40 trophies from the ACAs, ACMs, AMAs, CMAs, People’s Choice Awards and more. As one of the hottest-selling acts on tour in any genre, they’ve sold over 7 million concert tickets.

Tickets start at $60 Canadian and go on sale at noon on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com, ticketmaster.ca or at the Box Office located in the main casino building on the second floor, open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and on additional show days. Non-show days from noon to 8 pm and on show days open until midnight. Guests must be 19 years of age or older to attend concerts and to enter the casino and all other outlets. Prices listed do not include applicable taxes and fees.

Beat the Box Office! Total Rewards® members receive exclusive ticket presale benefits! Show your Total Rewards® card and photo ID at the Box Office on Jan. 15 and be the first to buy tickets before the public for Rascal Flatts!