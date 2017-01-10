Maddie & Tae’s Maddie Marlow Raising Funds To Help Families Of Duck Hunters Who Died

Maddie & Tae’s Maddie Marlow is doing what she can to help out the families of three men who died while duck hunting over the weekend.

The men – 19-year-old Spencer Hall, 25-year-old Starett Burk, and 18-year-old Christian Ruckman – went out duck hunting early Friday morning and never came back. Their bodies and boat were found Saturday.

Maddie, who enjoys duck hunting herself, has decided to auction off signed guitars, as well as concert tickets, to raise money for the families and a GoFundMe page has been set up as well. So far over $4,000 has been raised, with a goal set at $5,000.

“Me and my dad, we went duck hunting in that area on Christmas Eve,” Maddie tells CBS Houston affiliate KHOU. “It could have been anyone of us.” As for what took their lives, officials say the jury remains out, but that foul play isn’t suspected.