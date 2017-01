Ten Man Jam artist Drake White needs our country support to win this award at the upcoming Grammy’s. White as nominated by the Zac Brown Band for the Artist of Tomorrow! An award he certainly deserves to win. You can vote once a day! Click HERE to vote for Drake White!

Just over a month left to vote for me as the #GRAMMYs #ArtistOfTomorrow! You can vote once per day right here: https://t.co/Yy5xhkgHPV pic.twitter.com/6fSc8vVN88 — Drake White (@DrakeWhite) January 4, 2017

Voting closes February 8th so spread the word and vote often!! Check out the beautiful story behind his latest song “Makin’ Me Look Good.”

I could listen to that voice all day! Let’s just jam out for moment!