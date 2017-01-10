Drake White Loves His Back Porch Paradise

If Drake White is having a bad day, there are two places he goes to that always seem to get him in a good mood. One of those spots is on stage, performing for his fans. The other “happy place,” however, is a lot closer to home.
Drake talks about his happy place. “I’m happiest on my back porch with my wife and two dogs, with a cold beer in my hand; the grill going, smoking some Boston butt and having that smell in the air; the sound of the ceiling fan kind of clicking and the tree frogs and lightning bugs.”
