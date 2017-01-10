Drake White Loves His Back Porch Paradise

January 10, 2017 8:00 AM By Steve Grunwald

If Drake White is having a bad day, there are two places he goes to that always seem to get him in a good mood. One of those spots is on stage, performing for his fans. The other “happy place,” however, is a lot closer to home.

Drake talks about his happy place.  “I’m happiest on my back porch with my wife and two dogs, with a cold beer in my hand; the grill going, smoking some Boston butt and having that smell in the air; the sound of the ceiling fan kind of clicking and the tree frogs and lightning bugs.”

Drake will definitely have a happy 2017 and we’ll help kick off his year with the Ten Man Jam!

More from Steve Grunwald
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

See 'The Lion King' Live at the Detroit Opera House!Win a pair of tickets to see the Lion King on Feb. 1 at the Detroit Opera House.
Enter the Big & Rich Punta Cana Flyaway!Want to get away this winter? How’s a trip to Punta Cana with Big & Rich sound?

Listen Live