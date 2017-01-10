Brantley Gilbert Excited To Perform His Latest Track On Tour

Brantley Gilbert is getting ready to hit the road on his “The Devil Don’t Sleep Tour” and he is really looking forward to playing some new songs on the road, especially his latest single “The Weekend.”

Brantley says the track is a “feel good song,” and he knows fans are going to love hearing it live. He shares that it puts him in “that mood,” adding, “it puts me on that level that I can be right there with ‘em when we come out on stage.”

“The Weekend” is the first single from Brantley’s new record “The Devil Don’t Sleep,” which drops January 27th. His tour kicks off February 2nd in Reading, Pennsylvania.