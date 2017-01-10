Brantley Gilbert Excited To Perform His Latest Track On Tour

January 10, 2017 11:02 PM By Frank Williams Jr.
Filed Under: Brantley Gilbert

Brantley Gilbert is getting ready to hit the road on his “The Devil Don’t Sleep Tour” and he is really looking forward to playing some new songs on the road, especially his latest single “The Weekend.”

Brantley says the track is a “feel good song,” and he knows fans are going to love hearing it live. He shares that it puts him in “that mood,” adding, “it puts me on that level that I can be right there with ‘em when we come out on stage.”

“The Weekend” is the first single from Brantley’s new record “The Devil Don’t Sleep,” which drops January 27th. His tour kicks off February 2nd in Reading, Pennsylvania.

More from Frank Williams Jr.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Enter the Big & Rich Punta Cana Flyaway!Want to get away this winter? How’s a trip to Punta Cana with Big & Rich sound?
WYCD's Ten Man Jam Returning in 2017Ten superstars. One stage.

Listen Live