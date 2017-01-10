Big News For Kane Brown!

The underdog of country, Kane Brown, spent all of 2016 on the grind to be heard. That hard work is paying off.

Looks like Brown is about to make his late night TV debut on Jan. 23rd. Catch the Thunder in the Rain singer on Late Night with Seth Meyers on NBC. What a great platform for those who don’t know about Kane Brown to get to know this country boy!

I LOVE this acoustic version that Kane Brown shared of Thunder in the Rain. That voice right ladies!! Gives us a rumble in our chest for sure. Love you Kane, and I’ll be watching on the 23rd!

Keep doing your thing Kane! We love watching your story unfold!