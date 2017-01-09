Zac Brown To Be Honored For His Philanthropic Work

January 9, 2017 10:10 PM By Frank Williams Jr.
Filed Under: CRS humanitarian award, Zac Brown

Zac Brown will be honored with the CRS 2017 Artist Humanitarian Award!

It’ll be handed out following the opening ceremonies of this year’s Country Radio Seminar, taking place February 22nd  in Nashville.

Zac is being honored for his many philanthropic efforts, including his own Camp Southern Ground, as well as his work with GRAMMYs on The Hill, GRAMMY U, MusiCares, the Robin Hood Foundation and The USO.

Past CRS Artist Humanitarian Award winners include Lady Antebellum, Brad Paisley, Garth Brooks Rascal Flatts, Toby Keith, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Carrie Underwood, and more.

