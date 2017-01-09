Twitter Erupts After Keith Urban Got Asked THIS Question at Golden Globes!

Our country star, Keith Urban, joined his beautiful wife and “Best Supporting Actress Nominee” Nicole Kidman on the red carpet last night at the Golden Globe Awards. They’re are my favorite couple!

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attend the #GoldenGlobes tonight. She's wearing Alexander McQueen and nominated for Lion. #GoodLuckNicole ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/iEO9aSbNlC — Nicole Kidman (@NicoleKidman) January 9, 2017

NBC Correspondent, Jenna Bush Hager, chatted with the married couple of 10 years and asked a pretty innocent question that caused an uproar of Twitter. First they talked about Nicole’s role in the movie “Lion,” and then Jenna talked with Keith about her gorgeous metallic Alexander McQueen gown. She asked if he gets the final approval of her dress. He went on to say that he get the first look which is just as good. Twitter did NOT like that question! See those comments below.

Who, in 2017, asks Keith Urban if he gets final approval over Kidman's dress? Are wives chattel again? I missed the memo. — Stephanie Belding (@stephbelding) January 9, 2017

ew at whoever this person is asking keith urban if he gets "final approval" of Nicole Kidman's dresses #goldenglobes — Phillip Picardi (@pfpicardi) January 9, 2017

Red carpet show now on mute. Keith Urban was asked if he gets "final approval" of Nicole Kidman's dress?!? #GoldenGlobes — Karen Feagins (@karenfeagins) January 9, 2017

Interviewer asked Keith Urban if he got final approval of Nicole Kidman's dress- the casual ignorant sexism of that pains me #goldenglobes — Brianne Daly (@notbriannedaly) January 9, 2017

There were plenty more where that came from. So what do you think? Was that a horrible question to ask? I personally liked this interview with Ryan Seacrest better.