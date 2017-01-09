Twitter Erupts After Keith Urban Got Asked THIS Question at Golden Globes!

January 9, 2017 1:24 PM By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under: Golden Globes, Jenna Bush, Keith Urban, NBC, Nicole Kidman, Red Carpet

Our country star, Keith Urban, joined his beautiful wife and “Best Supporting Actress Nominee” Nicole Kidman on the red carpet last night at the Golden Globe Awards.  They’re are my favorite couple!

NBC Correspondent, Jenna Bush Hager, chatted with the married couple of 10 years and asked a pretty innocent question that caused an uproar of Twitter.  First they talked about Nicole’s role in the movie “Lion,” and then Jenna talked with Keith about her gorgeous metallic Alexander McQueen gown.  She asked if he gets the final approval of her dress.  He went on to say that he get the first look which is just as good.  Twitter did NOT like that question! See those comments below.

 

There were plenty more where that came from. So what do you think? Was that a horrible question to ask?  I personally liked this interview with Ryan Seacrest better.

