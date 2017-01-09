The Limited Is Shutting Down All Of Its Stores

The Limited women’s apparel chain has already started the processes of closing all 250 of its stores across the U.S., slashing 4,000 jobs in the process.

Similar to Chico’s, Ann Taylor, and other women’s apparel stores, The Limited has been struggling with consumer interest. A greater number of rivals (many of them online) and longer store leases have also contributed to store’s closing as consumer habits lean towards online spending.

A message on The Limited’s web site said they would continue to sell items online, but it’s not clear how much longer that will last.