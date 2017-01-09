Rascal Flatts’ New Single Is “Yours If You Want It”

Rascal Flatts has released a brand new single called, “Yours If You Want It.” The tune, which is the first from their upcoming studio album, was produced by Rascal Flatts.

Jay DeMarcus said, “We all felt like ‘Yours If You Want It’ was the perfect way to introduce our fans and radio to the new music we’ve been making. We’ve been working really hard and we’re very proud of this track and what’s more, the late Andrew Dorff is a writer on it, and we are so honored to be a small part of making sure his legacy lives on. We have a special angel watching over it, for sure.”

Hit songwriter Andrew Dorff, brother of actor Stephen Dorff, died unexpectedly on December 19th at the age of 40. A celebration of his life will take place on January 11th in Nashville.